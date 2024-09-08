Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.38 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.57 and a 200-day moving average of $153.81. The company has a market capitalization of $395.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

