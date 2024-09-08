Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 51,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $79.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 96.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.