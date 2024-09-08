Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $249.01 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.35 and its 200-day moving average is $253.71.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.17.

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

