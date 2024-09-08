Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 426 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 166.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,149,000 after buying an additional 7,821,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at $120,861,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nextracker by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,218,000 after purchasing an additional 110,707 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Nextracker by 21,759.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,586,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 146.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,550,000 after purchasing an additional 678,261 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXT shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.47. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Nextracker’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

