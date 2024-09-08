FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 63.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. PACK Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 270,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $136,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 11,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $500.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $505.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.40 and a 52 week high of $544.23.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.66.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,135,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,135,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $4,714,502.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,285,234.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,977 shares of company stock valued at $202,384,548. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

