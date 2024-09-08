FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 5th.

NYSE FIGS opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $982.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 82.27 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40. FIGS has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.98.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $228,849.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,608 shares of company stock valued at $236,995. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FIGS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in FIGS by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FIGS by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 35,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of FIGS by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 303,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

