Financial Contrast: Griid Infrastructure (NASDAQ:GRDI) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Griid Infrastructure (NASDAQ:GRDI – Get Free Report) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Get Griid Infrastructure alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Griid Infrastructure and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Griid Infrastructure N/A -50.86% 58.47% Runway Growth Finance 19.32% 13.67% 6.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Griid Infrastructure and Runway Growth Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Griid Infrastructure $20.94 million 3.09 -$18.66 million N/A N/A Runway Growth Finance $164.21 million 2.45 $44.34 million $1.10 9.47

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Griid Infrastructure.

77.8% of Griid Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Griid Infrastructure and Runway Growth Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Griid Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Runway Growth Finance 0 6 2 0 2.25

Runway Growth Finance has a consensus target price of $11.96, indicating a potential upside of 14.76%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than Griid Infrastructure.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Griid Infrastructure on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Griid Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Griid Infrastructure Inc. operates as a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company in North America. The company owns and operates a portfolio of energy infrastructure and data centers. It also engages in bitcoin mining operation, which operates specialized computers that generate cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Griid Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griid Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.