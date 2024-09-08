First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $215,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 22,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 101,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,674,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.7% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $152.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total transaction of $3,570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,385 shares in the company, valued at $339,160,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $3,442,233.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total value of $3,570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,385 shares in the company, valued at $339,160,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,532 shares of company stock valued at $34,055,874. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

