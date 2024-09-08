First Western Trust Bank Has $2.22 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.7% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 129,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 55.0% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $152.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.78. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $3,442,233.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $3,442,233.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,532 shares of company stock worth $34,055,874. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

