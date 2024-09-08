Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,096 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

