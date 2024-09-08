Foundry Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 115.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIII. Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $32.18 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.19.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $644.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.54 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

