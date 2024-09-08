Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FMS

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 21.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.