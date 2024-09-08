Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts Stock Down 1.4 %

FLL stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.00. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 37.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric J. Green bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,523 shares in the company, valued at $917,608.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Full House Resorts news, COO John Ferrucci sold 8,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $41,390.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Green purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 178,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,608.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,840 shares of company stock worth $440,721. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.