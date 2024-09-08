FY2024 EPS Estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Increased by Raymond James (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Free Report) – Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Raymond James also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$116.36 million during the quarter.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
