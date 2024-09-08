FY2027 EPS Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:COGT)

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.20). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.