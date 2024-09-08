GameStop (GME) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 10th. Analysts expect GameStop to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GameStop to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GME opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.00 and a beta of -0.09. GameStop has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,183 shares of company stock worth $81,001. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GME shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

