GAP (NYSE:GPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.51.

GAP has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85.

In other GAP news, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $68,890.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,635.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in GAP by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GAP by 4,441.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

