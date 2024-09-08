General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Decreased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,056,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,869,000. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $292.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $214.53 and a twelve month high of $302.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

