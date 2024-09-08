General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,150 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE opened at $161.23 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $177.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

