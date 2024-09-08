Getech Group (LON:GTC) Trading Up 6%

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.65 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03). Approximately 1,074,262 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 383,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

Getech Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

About Getech Group

(Get Free Report)

Getech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides government advisory, geoscience, and geospatial services. It operates in three segments: Products, Services, and Asset development. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.