Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Trading Up 5.3%

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 221,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,202,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Gfinity Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £646,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.

About Gfinity

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners, and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company provides Commune.ly, a community intelligence platform that allows brands to harness the power of user-generated content & online communities; Athlos, a competitive gaming platform embedded within apps and community websites; and Manifold, a technology platform used to power the next generation of digital publishing.

