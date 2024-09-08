GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in GoDaddy by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 15,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 18.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 232,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,512,000 after buying an additional 35,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 95.3% during the second quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after buying an additional 43,035 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.08.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.15 and a fifty-two week high of $167.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $141,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,374.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $141,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,374.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $84,552.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,236.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,368 shares of company stock worth $4,439,167. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

