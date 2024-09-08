Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Gold Resource from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Gold Resource Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of GORO stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $30.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 312,765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 95,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

