Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,501,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,302,000 after acquiring an additional 557,038 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 962,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

