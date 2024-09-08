Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 2,750 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after buying an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Business Machines by 151.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,887,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 79.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 922,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,160,000 after acquiring an additional 408,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $200.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

