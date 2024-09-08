Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $13,925,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Glaukos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Glaukos alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 68.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

Insider Activity

In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $787,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,190.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,362,964.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $787,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,190.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $4,706,990 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Stock Performance

GKOS opened at $129.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $136.60.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.