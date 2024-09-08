Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,730 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of F5 worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in F5 by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,986,000 after purchasing an additional 317,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth $45,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in F5 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,435,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,330,872,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in F5 by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 298,612 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,446,000 after acquiring an additional 125,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $249,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,885,390.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,771 shares of company stock worth $1,261,555. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

FFIV stock opened at $198.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.15 and a 200 day moving average of $181.89. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $205.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

