Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 103,990 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 103,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in EnerSys by 36.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in EnerSys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS opened at $96.31 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $83.27 and a 52-week high of $112.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843 over the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm began coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

