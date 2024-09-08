Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $15,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.5% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,801,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $29,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $269,230.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $411,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

BECN stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $105.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -129.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.47). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

