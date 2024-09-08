Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after purchasing an additional 470,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,090,654,000 after acquiring an additional 260,489 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,511,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $529,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,010 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.15 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.88.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

