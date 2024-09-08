Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,689 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 10,238 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,238 shares of company stock worth $154,690,169 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $335.82 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.64 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

