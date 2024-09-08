Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,238 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $17,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $830,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2,899.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 378,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 366,266 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 160,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 106,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,888,000 after buying an additional 126,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $965,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

In related news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $24.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.50. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

