Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,821 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 123.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URBN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

