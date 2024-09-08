Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,587 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Bank OZK worth $16,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 20,933.3% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 423.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.52. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. Citigroup cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

