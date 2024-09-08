Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after buying an additional 1,197,215 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,225,227,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,108.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,108.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,107 shares of company stock worth $11,301,610. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.45.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $213.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

