Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 114.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,171 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Avient worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Avient alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 114.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avient by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 748,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,680,000 after buying an additional 463,919 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Avient by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 662,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Avient by 2.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 51,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Avient Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $45.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.57%.

Avient Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.