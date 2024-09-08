Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 1,537.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,935 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $13,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get PHINIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PHINIA by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 116,145 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 22.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in PHINIA during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PHINIA by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of PHINIA stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PHINIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. PHINIA’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHIN

Insider Activity at PHINIA

In other news, VP Michael Coetzee sold 900 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $42,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,353.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHINIA Profile

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.