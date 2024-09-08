Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $11.16 Million Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,294 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Terex worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 12.1% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Terex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Terex by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Terex during the second quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 19.5% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 26,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE TEX opened at $49.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.06. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other news, Director Andra Rush purchased 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.30.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

