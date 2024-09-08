Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $11.40 Million Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,459 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 86,836 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Yelp worth $11,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Yelp by 24.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,103 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $232,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $232,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,776 shares of company stock valued at $863,590. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Yelp Price Performance

NYSE:YELP opened at $33.87 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Yelp had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

