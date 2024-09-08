Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $12.59 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,819 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $12,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $42,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $76.24 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 82.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at $19,231,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,103,625. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

