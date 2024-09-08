Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $13.18 Million Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Haemonetics worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 29,450.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $73.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $97.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average is $83.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

