Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $14.42 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,363 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $665.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $711.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $659.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

