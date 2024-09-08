Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $18.13 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $18,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,986,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,243,000 after acquiring an additional 45,137 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,170,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,725,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 930,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,819,000 after acquiring an additional 73,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,209,000 after acquiring an additional 74,519 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GTLS

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.88 and a twelve month high of $179.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.33 and its 200-day moving average is $144.49.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.