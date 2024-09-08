Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $18.35 Million Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $18,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,062,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $125,389,000 after purchasing an additional 555,362 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,226,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 726,470 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,301 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 952,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,863,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 301,882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 104,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.49.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
