Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $20.06 Million Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Installed Building Products worth $20,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Installed Building Products by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.20.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $204.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $281.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 8.89%. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.