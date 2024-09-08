Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of nVent Electric worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 85.1% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 116,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 53,633 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in nVent Electric by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $1,221,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $61.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.41. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,572.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

