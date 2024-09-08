Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,701 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Expedia Group worth $19,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $645,346,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,632,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 414.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,512,000 after purchasing an additional 552,831 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 753,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,903,000 after purchasing an additional 354,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Barclays reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $132.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.04.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

