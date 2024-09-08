Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $11,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.0% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $1,136,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,750,355.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,744 shares of company stock worth $4,140,855 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $129.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.66 and a 200 day moving average of $136.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crocs

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.