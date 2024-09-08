Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Travel + Leisure worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10,344.4% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of TNL opened at $42.70 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TNL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Travel + Leisure

About Travel + Leisure

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.