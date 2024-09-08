Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 11,486 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,486 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Cactus worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Johnson Rice cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Cactus Price Performance

WHD stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $64.96.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Cactus had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $290.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

